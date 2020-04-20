Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Canadian Police Say 19 Confirmed Dead in Nova Scotia Shooting, Death Toll Expected to Rise

Canadian Police Say 19 Confirmed Dead in Nova Scotia Shooting, Death Toll Expected to Rise

RIA Nov. Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to at least 18 -Trudeau

Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to at least 18 -Trudeau 01:35

 The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to at least 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBS3Duluth

CBS 3 Duluth Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman Daniel Brien confirmed Sunday that 16 people had been killed in addition to… https://t.co/x6ndZbendh 5 hours ago

MarjoT13

~Marjo Turner!~ RT @NoMultiCult: #NovaScotiaShooting Start asking questions now. Police are describing two people, one in an RCMP uniform and "mock" vehicl… 6 hours ago

NoMultiCult

Made In Canada #NovaScotiaShooting Start asking questions now. Police are describing two people, one in an RCMP uniform and "mock"… https://t.co/z49UuceuTl 6 hours ago

Drew_Postey_Rm

Drew Postey Police say 17 people are now confirmed dead in Nova Scotia, as they continue to investigate of the the most deadly… https://t.co/8wZ7xlVEu0 6 hours ago

620ckrm

620 CKRM Police say 17 people are now confirmed dead in Nova Scotia, as they continue to investigate of the the most deadly… https://t.co/s7juawrzEc 6 hours ago

TedTurnau

Ted "Social-Distancing" Turnau RT @DailyMail: #BREAKING 16 people confirmed dead after gunman disguised as cop opens fire in Canada https://t.co/5QncFBFlOU https://t.co/Q… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.