Coronavirus in Germany: Oktoberfest canceled due to outbreak Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

With events banned at least until the end of August, the Oktoberfest has become the latest victim of lockdown. Although slated to start September 19, the world's biggest beer festival will not happen this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ernst Reichel RT @dwnews: For all you Germanophiles out there, we're really sorry to announce this, but Germany's Oktoberfest, where revelers from all ov… 56 seconds ago Danny Akers RT @ABC: Germany's iconic Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/iMVgqcQrWh… 3 minutes ago NeroFiddled Oktoberfest is cancelled due to Covid-19 but the U.S. is starting to open up before the spread has been contained.… https://t.co/B1OKEups1s 4 minutes ago Supafly RT @dwnews: That's it corona, now you've really crossed the line https://t.co/o3CdyT0S6t 5 minutes ago belle RT @New_Narrative: Germany's iconic Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was to beg… 7 minutes ago Patricia Heil @alt_fda Oktoberfest cancelled. https://t.co/1mcJneGcEl 10 minutes ago Firekitten RT @cnni: Germany's iconic Oktoberfest event -- the world's largest beer festival -- will be canceled this year due to the pandemic https:/… 11 minutes ago mary RT @cnni: Germany's iconic Oktoberfest event -- the world's largest beer festival -- will be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pand… 15 minutes ago