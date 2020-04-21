Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Coronavirus in Germany: Oktoberfest canceled due to outbreak

Coronavirus in Germany: Oktoberfest canceled due to outbreak

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
With events banned at least until the end of August, the Oktoberfest has become the latest victim of lockdown. Although slated to start September 19, the world's biggest beer festival will not happen this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReichelErnst

Ernst Reichel RT @dwnews: For all you Germanophiles out there, we're really sorry to announce this, but Germany's Oktoberfest, where revelers from all ov… 56 seconds ago

birdmandan1231

Danny Akers RT @ABC: Germany's iconic Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/iMVgqcQrWh… 3 minutes ago

NeroFiddled

NeroFiddled Oktoberfest is cancelled due to Covid-19 but the U.S. is starting to open up before the spread has been contained.… https://t.co/B1OKEups1s 4 minutes ago

Supa_slay

Supafly RT @dwnews: That's it corona, now you've really crossed the line https://t.co/o3CdyT0S6t 5 minutes ago

upchuck66

belle RT @New_Narrative: Germany's iconic Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was to beg… 7 minutes ago

PatTheTerrible

Patricia Heil @alt_fda Oktoberfest cancelled. https://t.co/1mcJneGcEl 10 minutes ago

Firekittenxxx

Firekitten RT @cnni: Germany's iconic Oktoberfest event -- the world's largest beer festival -- will be canceled this year due to the pandemic https:/… 11 minutes ago

mary12686135

mary RT @cnni: Germany's iconic Oktoberfest event -- the world's largest beer festival -- will be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pand… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.