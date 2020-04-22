Global  

Germany to start first coronavirus vaccine trial

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
With more than 2.5 million people now infected worldwide in the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany has authorized the first clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The first tests on humans will begin before the end of April.
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19

Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19 01:20

 Germany has become the first country in Europe to undertake mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in an attempt to learn more about the spread of the virusView on euronews

