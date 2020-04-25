Global  

UK passes grim milestone of 20,000 hospital deaths from Covid-19

France 24 Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Britain passed the grim milestone of over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, as the daily toll rose by 813 to 20,319 people who tested positive for the illness and died in hospital.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: UK Government Faces Criticism For Rising COVID-19 Death Toll

UK Government Faces Criticism For Rising COVID-19 Death Toll 00:34

 The British government is under fire for its response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to Reuters, the UK could hit the grim milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 deaths later on Saturday. That's when the daily count is added to the current toll of 19,506 people who tested positive for...

