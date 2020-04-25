UK passes grim milestone of 20,000 hospital deaths from Covid-19

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Britain passed the grim milestone of over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, as the daily toll rose by 813 to 20,319 people who tested positive for the illness and died in hospital. 👓 View full article



