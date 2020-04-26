Global  

UK PM Boris Johnson confirmed to return to work April 27th

France 24 Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after having recovered from a case of coronavirus that sent him to intensive care for three nights in early April.
