Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: From fashion model to the first lady of the United States: Melania Trump turns 50 @FLOTUS https://t.co/nqnADqLcff 2 hours ago

Sputnik From fashion model to the first lady of the United States: Melania Trump turns 50 @FLOTUS https://t.co/nqnADqLcff 5 hours ago

LIONinRiver From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50 #FirstLadyMelaniaTrump https://t.co/GYMMd4MB4t 5 hours ago

ClaVen 🇮🇹 From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50: https://t.co/ej3zR3M8Hk di @SputnikInt 5 hours ago

Miss Black Reign Goddess of the sea ... 🌊🌊🌊 Awesome shots from our first shoot _gj_photography_uk . . . . . #missblackreign #model… https://t.co/rTFEn8petR 1 day ago

Tzuyoda GUCCI✨첼시 RT @choutzutozaki: [SaTzu AU] where.. Chou Tzuyu, a supermodel who is famous for being playgirl, met with Minatozaki Sana, a new model from… 2 days ago

SATZU where's your selca [SaTzu AU] where.. Chou Tzuyu, a supermodel who is famous for being playgirl, met with Minatozaki Sana, a new model… https://t.co/Grc6DsCWsR 3 days ago