Tyson Foods Warns of Impending US Meat Shortage as Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

A major beef processing plant is temporarily halting production due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 among its workers. According to Reuters, a Tyson Foods unit said Thursday it will temporarily halt production at a beef facility in Pasco, Washington. Wednesday, Tyson announced it was...
