Jesse Ventura ‘Testing the Waters’ for Potential Green Party Presidential Run

RIA Nov. Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
News video: Fmr. Minn. Gov. Jesse Ventura Says He’s Considering Presidential Bid

Fmr. Minn. Gov. Jesse Ventura Says He’s Considering Presidential Bid 00:19

 On Monday, Ventura tweeted that he’s “testing the waters” and if he were going to run for president, the Green party would be his first choice. He'd be up against President Donald Trump, a Republican, as well as Democratic challenger and former vice president Joe Biden. Katie Johnston reports.

