Coronavirus survivor dances with physiotherapists in Spain Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

After a month in bed at the ICU of Vall d'Hebron Barcelona Hospital, Felipe danced to the rhythm of Sergio Dalma with the help of physiotherapists. The 60-year-old coronavirus survivor is going through a rehabilitation process to recover the strength of his muscles to walk normally again. 👓 View full article

