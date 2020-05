Brixton Angel RT @WorldCarDriver: Stabbing Attack at Shopping Mall in Australia Leaves Several People Injured, Attacker Shot Dead https://t.co/NBr03W9BP8 38 minutes ago Chloe Scott Stabbing Attack at Shopping Mall in Australia Leaves Several People Injured, Attacker Shot Dead https://t.co/NBr03W9BP8 43 minutes ago Carol Anne Grayson RT @The_Nation: Stabbing attack in Australia leaves several people injured, attacker shot dead https://t.co/dwYU1S3BhW https://t.co/YovGwS7… 3 hours ago The_Nation Stabbing attack in Australia leaves several people injured, attacker shot dead https://t.co/dwYU1S3BhW https://t.co/YovGwS7k3O 3 hours ago Jeyaram Anojan RT @SputnikInt: Stabbing attack in Australia leaves several people injured, attacker shot dead https://t.co/hbLYQxIp9a 3 hours ago Sputnik Stabbing attack in Australia leaves several people injured, attacker shot dead https://t.co/hbLYQxIp9a 3 hours ago TopGyn Notícias Stabbing Attack in Australia Leaves Several People Injured, Attacker Shot Dead - https://t.co/nB0L9cRV41 3 hours ago 💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥🌐 MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An unnamed man was killed by police in Western #Australia after attacking several #People with a… https://t.co/EkowzTs4XS 3 hours ago