Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to covid-19 frontline workers

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Queen + Adam Lambert release charity single You Are The Champions



Queen and Adam Lambert have released 'You Are The Champions' to pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers across the globe and to raise funds for the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:51 Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are raising money for health workers fighting COVID-19 with new single "You Are The Champions", an updated version of...

Reuters 1 day ago



Queen and Adam Lambert honor global COVID-19 ‘Champions’ LONDON (AP) — Queen and singer Adam Lambert have a message for workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight: “You Are the Champions.” Brian May, Roger...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this