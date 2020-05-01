Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to covid-19 frontline workers
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are raising money for health workers fighting COVID-19 with new single 'You Are The Champions' - an updated version of their classic hit 'We Are The Champions' - that they recorded using their mobile phones while under lockdown.
