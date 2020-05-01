Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Europe News > Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to covid-19 frontline workers

Queen say 'You Are The Champions' to covid-19 frontline workers

SBS Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are raising money for health workers fighting COVID-19 with new single 'You Are The Champions' - an updated version of their classic hit 'We Are The Champions' - that they recorded using their mobile phones while under lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: 'Queen' recreates 'We Are The Champions'

'Queen' recreates 'We Are The Champions' 00:37

 Queen Brian May and Roger Taylor team up with Adam Lambert to virtually record a new version of the iconic song "We Are The Champions." They are honoring real champions, the frontline workers around the world.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen + Adam Lambert release charity single You Are The Champions [Video]

Queen + Adam Lambert release charity single You Are The Champions

Queen and Adam Lambert have released 'You Are The Champions' to pay tribute to frontline healthcare workers across the globe and to raise funds for the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem

Rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are raising money for health workers fighting COVID-19 with new single "You Are The Champions", an updated version of...
Reuters

Queen and Adam Lambert honor global COVID-19 ‘Champions’

LONDON (AP) — Queen and singer Adam Lambert have a message for workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight: “You Are the Champions.” Brian May, Roger...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this