EU's Ursula von der Leyen: 'We can only defeat Covid-19 with a vaccine'

France 24 Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
With the EU executive now fully mobilised by the Covid-19 crisis, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is convening a donors conference on May 4 in a bid to raise €7.5 billion. Governments, philanthropists, business leaders and celebrities are all asked to take part in this "online marathon" to find a vaccine and treatments for the novel coronavirus. Von der Leyen discussed this initiative in an interview with FRANCE 24.
