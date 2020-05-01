EU's Ursula von der Leyen: 'We can only defeat Covid-19 with a vaccine'
Friday, 1 May 2020 () With the EU executive now fully mobilised by the Covid-19 crisis, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is convening a donors conference on May 4 in a bid to raise €7.5 billion. Governments, philanthropists, business leaders and celebrities are all asked to take part in this "online marathon" to find a vaccine and treatments for the novel coronavirus. Von der Leyen discussed this initiative in an interview with FRANCE 24.
The European Commission president said that countries should avoid slipping back to "old polluting habits" as they restart their economies following coronavirus lockdowns. "We may be getting a better grip on the coronavirus, but we are not getting a grip yet on climate change," Ursula von der Leyen...
The European Union has moved to head off a potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move cautiously as they return to normal..
