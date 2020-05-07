Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Afghan official says 2 explosions rock Kabul; no injuries

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two explosions, about an hour apart, struck different areas of the Afghan capital late on Thursday, an official said. There were no...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jcrew756

❌ Jeffrey✝️Aalvik ❌ #KAG2020💯% 🇺🇸 🙏 🇮🇱 ❤ את RT @i24NEWS_EN: #Afghanistan: Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock #Kabul https://t.co/XoYamL2oGS 11 minutes ago

PaddaSumeet

Sumeet Padda RT @TimesNow: Report: Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul. https://t.co/Vbu29cClWS 12 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Report: Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul. https://t.co/Vbu29cClWS 17 minutes ago

KhyberNews247

Khyber News Four back-to-back roadside #bombs exploded in a northern district of #Afghanistan ’s capital #Kabul on Monday, woun… https://t.co/fpRcmDJbAw 26 minutes ago

Fatih_S_Mehmed

Fatih S. MEHMED ☝🏿﷽ RT @trtworld: At least four civilians, including a child, wounded in four back-to-back explosions in Afghanistan's capital Kabul https://t.… 43 minutes ago

ReynoldRichard9

Reynold Richard paul Four back-to-back bomb explosions rock Kabul city https://t.co/SAkscXAi7O 47 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World At least four civilians, including a child, wounded in four back-to-back explosions in Afghanistan's capital Kabul https://t.co/XonZZMQpwt 49 minutes ago

divyasahai

Divya Sahai RT @DeccanChronicle: Four back-to-back roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday #Kabul #Bo… 1 hour ago