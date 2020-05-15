Global  

Tom Moore, a.k.a. Captain Tom, Gives Britain Hope During Coronavirus

Friday, 15 May 2020
In the space of six weeks, 100-year-old Tom Moore — better known as Captain Tom — raised $40 million for the British health service and became a national hero.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Colonel Tom Moore Receives Freedom Of The CIty Of London Award

Colonel Tom Moore Receives Freedom Of The CIty Of London Award 01:11

 Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London via a virtual ceremony. Colonel Tom was honoured over video link, the first time the ceremony has been conducted virtually, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

