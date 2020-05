Recent related videos from verified sources Jeremy Corbyn’s brother among arrests at anti-lockdown protests



Protesters gather at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park to demonstrate against the coronavirus lockdown. Police handcuffed one man and drove him away from the scene. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 19 hours ago Hong Kong leader rejects calls for probe into police crackdown



Carrie Lam has rejected protesters' demands for an independent investigation into police conduct during last year's demonstrations. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:54 Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this