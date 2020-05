Germany Criminalizes Burning of E.U. and Other Foreign Flags Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The new ban, relatively rare in the world’s legal codes, was proposed as a response to the burning of an Israeli flag at a demonstration in 2017. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Burning EU flag can now bring German jail term Defiling the European Union's emblem and other foreign flags will be classed as a hate crime.

