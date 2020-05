German viewers plump for Lithuania as Eurovision winner Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Germans have chosen Lithuania's entry as the winner of their substitute for the Eurovision Song Contest final. The real version was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this EUwatch Germans have chosen Lithuania's entry as the winner of their substitute for the Eurovision Song Cont...… https://t.co/K91380FtPT 2 hours ago