#Bernie#FreeJulian#Extinction#DitchMitch#M4A RT @Asher_Wolf: Study suggests 17 per cent of Londoners have had coronavirus https://t.co/24JS2zj3OK via @SBSNews 2 hours ago

David Griffiths Study suggests 17 per cent of Londoners have had coronavirus https://t.co/XYD5VUos9H via @SBSNews 4 hours ago

💧☘️🌱PeterBax - Make lying wrong again @Adam_Creighton Its a great pity Londoners didn't lock down much earlier. https://t.co/HvIl50iW9V 4 hours ago

Raafat Sabry RT @7NewsAustralia: About one in six people in London and one in 20 elsewhere in England have already contracted the coronavirus according… 4 hours ago

Margaret Mary Lewis⚘ Study suggests 17 per cent of Londoners have had coronavirus https://t.co/eiaN24a5c3 via @SBSNews 5 hours ago

Carolyn Eastaughffe RT @SBSNews: The UK government has pointed to a study that suggests 17 per cent of London residents have in the past been infected with the… 5 hours ago

Trish Unkown RT @7NewsMelbourne: About one in six people in London and one in 20 elsewhere in England have already contracted the coronavirus according… 5 hours ago