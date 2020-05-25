Boris Johnson Aide Dominic Cummings Defends Coronavirus Lockdown Breach

wendymoody#FBPE#NotMyPm#Rejoiner#BrexitLiarJohnson RT @SkyNews: "If I were Prime Minister, I would have sacked Cummings." Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for an investigation into… 1 minute ago 🕯🖤girlyswot spider🕷 RT @MarkLandler: When Dominic Cummings spoke today, it was like when Jared Kushner first spoke on TV at the WH: an elusive, all-powerful ai… 1 minute ago Nura Suleiman RT @_StephenCastle: An explanation, but no apology, from Boris Johnson's aide Dominic Cummings over a lockdown breach that has caused a pol… 2 minutes ago TimesEditorScotland Scottish Tories have questioned Jackson Carlaw’s performance as leader after his “craven” backing of Boris Johnson’… https://t.co/40E4HYkqNJ 5 minutes ago Naoshi RT @nytimes: —Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s closest aide, fended off calls to resign amid furor over his travel —The W.H.O. canceled t… 7 minutes ago Suomitrendit 25.5.2020 8. Dominic Cummings Boris Johnson Aide Dominic Cummings Defends Coronavirus ... https://t.co/qzm0k5PpiP 17 minutes ago BdF RT @brexit_sham: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s closest adviser Dominic Cummings said on "Monday that he didn’t regret his decision to driv… 25 minutes ago shskir hussain RT @BBCBreaking: Boris Johnson backs key aide Dominic Cummings amid a row over the aide’s lockdown travel https://t.co/YUJYLTZ5Rn 28 minutes ago