Boris Johnson Aide Dominic Cummings Defends Coronavirus Lockdown Breach

NYTimes.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The top adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson caused a furor after it was learned he had driven 250 miles to his parents’ home.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson 'regrets' pain caused by Dominic Cummings saga

Boris Johnson 'regrets' pain caused by Dominic Cummings saga 01:01

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does regret the pain caused by Dominic Cummings' decision to break lockdown restrictions and travel to County Durham.

'I don't regret it': UK PM's aide defends actions during lockdown [Video]

'I don't regret it': UK PM's aide defends actions during lockdown

'I don't regret it': UK PM's aide defends actions during lockdown

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:06Published
Reopened shops in Europe eagerly await the return of tourism [Video]

Reopened shops in Europe eagerly await the return of tourism

While business owners welcomed back local customers, many of them say their shops depend on the tourism industry to survive.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published

