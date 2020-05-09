Drive-In Movies Rise In Popularity As Coronavirus Lockdowns Start To EaseWith lockdowns starting to ease, movies have gone back to the future in a way. The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it the rebirth of drive-in movies; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Musk says will move Tesla out of California amid lockdown disputeAmid a dispute with local officials over stay-at-home orders, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that Tesla will move its headquarters and future programs to Texas or Nevada from California..
GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Coronavirus: Schools and businesses could see 'local lockdowns': Restrictions could be introduced when there is a l… https://t.co/W174KXo0cz 32 minutes ago
Sputnik Local lockdowns to be introduced in UK for future coronavirus ‘flare ups’ https://t.co/Yusxe4pHvv 37 minutes ago
Donna Neseyif RT @wave105radio: NEWS: 'Local lockdowns' to be introduced in UK for future coronavirus 'flare-ups'. https://t.co/GygLoVbRx7 https://t.co/t… 1 hour ago
CaptainJimDandy Local Lockdowns to be Introduced in UK for Future Coronavirus ‘Flare Ups’ - https://t.co/FKBf7s9H7o 1 hour ago
Beryl Rose Sinanan. Coronavirus 'local lockdowns' introduced in UK to contain future COVID-1... https://t.co/FtSCevKTAM via @YouTube 2 hours ago
Gate 15 Coronavirus: 'Local lockdowns' to be introduced in UK for future coronavirus 'flare-ups' https://t.co/O5Ynkfqaij #COVID 3 hours ago
Stop Making Sense "'Local lockdowns' will be introduced to tackle regional outbreaks of coronavirus in England in the future, the hea… https://t.co/jibgyATHmN 3 hours ago
Amigo News THE SUN - UK COVID-19 'local lockdowns' introduced from tomorrow to contain future coronavirus 'flare-ups' https://t.co/iegPRSIpH0 4 hours ago