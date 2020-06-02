Trump Gasses DC Protesters for Photo Op, Threatens Martial Law

President Donald Trump has been criticised for using a visit to a church as a photo opportunity. Mr Trump visited St John's Church near the White House which was set on fire as demonstrators clashed with police over the weekend. Law enforcement cleared protesters out of the area with tear gas before...
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., a day after Trump deepened outrage by posing at a church clutching a bible after..