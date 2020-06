WEB EXTRA: Dog Rescued After Norway Landslide



A dog was rescued near Alta, Norway on Wednesday after a landslide swept homes into the sea. Take a look at the rescue. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago

Dog rescued after massive landslide in Norway



New footage out of Norway of a dog rescue after a landslide swallowed up 8 homes. The dog was rescued by a helicopter crew, and airlifted out of the disaster zone. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago