Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

#TrumpIsNotWell Trending on Twitter After His Baby-Step Video Goes Viral

RIA Nov. Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Poonch: Jawan Killed, 3 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J&K | Oneindia News

Poonch: Jawan Killed, 3 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J&K | Oneindia News 02:39

 An army jawan was killed and three others were seriously injured during heavy exchange of firing between India and Pakistan along the line of control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Related videos from verified sources

Man accused of 'animal cruelty,' slammed for feeding cat ice cream [Video]

Man accused of 'animal cruelty,' slammed for feeding cat ice cream

An unidentified man was criticized by social media users for sharing a bite-sized amount of ice cream with a cat in a now viral video.On June 8, Twitter account damn_elle posted an 11-second video of..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
Matthew McConaughey's 'Uncomfortable Conversation With a Black Man' goes viral [Video]

Matthew McConaughey's 'Uncomfortable Conversation With a Black Man' goes viral

Matthew McConaughey's tough talk with former American footballer Emmanuel Acho on race relations has become an instant hit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Massive brush fire captured on camera from 405 Freeway in Los Angeles [Video]

Massive brush fire captured on camera from 405 Freeway in Los Angeles

This video is taken from 405 south bound at the Getty Museum on-ramp. Crazy! Full credit to: @rhodanazanin1 on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

DrRR

DrRutledge #TrumpIsNotWell is top trending topic on Twitter after the president struggled with simple tasks on Saturday https://t.co/9i4DSCbghN 5 minutes ago

kenneglide

Kennieth Smith RT @RawStory: @realDonaldTrump #TrumpIsNotWell is top trending topic on Twitter after the president struggled with simple tasks on Saturday… 9 minutes ago

ukexpat19

Debbie 😷✊🏻🌸 ☕️🙏🏼💙🕊🌊🏉🥎🏀🇬🇧 RT @RawStory: #TrumpIsNotWell is top trending topic on Twitter after the President Trump struggled with simple tasks on Saturday https://t.… 17 minutes ago

joyce_forsythe

Joyce Forsythe RT @RawStory: 'Trump is not well' is top trending topic on Twitter after @realDonaldTrump struggled with simple tasks #TrumpIsNotWell htt… 20 minutes ago

notfarmerwife

Irina RT @SputnikInt: #TrumpIsNotWell trending on Twitter after his baby-step video goes viral @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/ELNXnIZVgS 33 minutes ago

tvsteve

Steve Weakley #TrumpIsNotWell is top trending topic on Twitter after the president struggled with simple tasks on Saturday – Raw… https://t.co/rQAZd5nwsJ 39 minutes ago

KittyOwner_Club

Раттана Женг Марай® #TrumpIsNotWell Trending on Twitter After His Baby-Step Video Goes Viral: https://t.co/MYJnTItNDp via @SputnikInt https://t.co/vTM5CA7Q5J 57 minutes ago

golwgymor

🌑jo RT @therightarticle: #TrumpIsNotWell is top trending topic on Twitter after the president struggled with simple tasks on Saturday https://t… 59 minutes ago