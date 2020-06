Sandra Smith RT @monica_sassy: Happy Birthday President Donald Trump. I hope you have a fantastic day. 🥳🎵🥳🎶🥳🎵🥳 Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to… 6 seconds ago

james ogram RT @USAmbUK: Happy Birthday President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 https://t.co/da1usZktyq 10 seconds ago

Joe Stanley RT @meowshallah: Let's all wish our @POTUS A HAPPY BIRTHDAY Remember 2020 is going to be a repeat of 2016 Landslide, God Bless President… 17 seconds ago

Jackson Ryder Being called the Greatest of All Time, the GOAT, isnt something given away but is earned after hard work & staggeri… https://t.co/8OOPp9OVzC 35 seconds ago

RAHUL:- PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN, HONOUR TOWARDS USA. Happy Birthday to president Donald Trump.❤️❤️❤️. Keep working for the nation , let the Almighty bless him with good… https://t.co/qMDqzWDMW2 44 seconds ago

Deanna Fiocca Today is Sunday, June 14th,2020, and Donald J. Trump is the greatest American President of all time! Happy Birthday… https://t.co/JMHMy39BZ1 47 seconds ago

Vivian Romagosa 🌴☀️ @realDonaldTrump Happy birthday to our favorite President #OBAMADAYJUNE14 And may this be the last birthday as pres… https://t.co/Pk45eEXqKE 58 seconds ago