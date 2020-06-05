Who Are You, Mr. President? 5 Things You May Not Know About Donald Trump

India's biggest fan of Donald Trump celebrates US president's 74th birthday
Bussa Krishna from Telengana in India is such a huge fan of Donald Trump that he today (June 14th) held an elaborate 74th birthday party for the US president.
Krishna says Trump came to him in his..
Donald Trump congratulates West Point Class 2020 at United States Military Academy: Watch | Oneindia
Remarks by President Trump at the 2020 United States Military Academy at West Point Graduation Ceremony. As an apparent rift between the White House and Pentagon appears to widen, President Donald..
President Trump Delivers West Point Commencement Address
President Donald Trump delivered a commencement address to the young graduates of West Point on Saturday; Michael George reports for CBS2.
Mary Ann RT @CNNSotu: President Trump has had “plenty of nasty things to say” about military leaders who have publicly criticized him, @jaketapper s… 4 seconds ago
mahara1 RT @AdamParkhomenko: This president does four things consistently: 1. Be a racist asshole. 2. Be a sexist asshole. 3. Fuck everything up. 4… 5 seconds ago
DwayneKeen2020 @realDonaldTrump I may not agree with your views on some things but I can honestly say I see that you love this co… https://t.co/DMtIBr4Ajp 5 seconds ago
McKenzee Happy Birthday to our amazing president! You’ve done amazing things for our country! Keep up the good work! Can’t w… https://t.co/2Zk9hpamuO 6 seconds ago
Jcon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Logosphile1: I told my 91 y/o mother I try to pray for President Trump daily. She said, “Oh honey, I pray for him 3 times a day, befor… 17 seconds ago
jmc0314 RT @yellowfevre: I mean, for real, @realDonaldTrump. Others authentically enjoy his company, and not just the Pope, because this man who be… 19 seconds ago
ballybong RT @w_terrence: THIS IS A MUST WATCH!
Jesse Jackson praising President @realDonaldTrump many years ago for helping the black community &… 23 seconds ago
Laura 🢇🢇🢇 @[email protected] president of PL be like "we're all equal but gay people can't get married and parents should decide if they want th… https://t.co/pZQUblI2Fc 24 seconds ago