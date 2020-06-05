Who Are You, Mr. President? 5 Things You May Not Know About Donald Trump

Mary Ann RT @CNNSotu: President Trump has had “plenty of nasty things to say” about military leaders who have publicly criticized him, @jaketapper s… 4 seconds ago mahara1 RT @AdamParkhomenko: This president does four things consistently: 1. Be a racist asshole. 2. Be a sexist asshole. 3. Fuck everything up. 4… 5 seconds ago DwayneKeen2020 @realDonaldTrump I may not agree with your views on some things but I can honestly say I see that you love this co… https://t.co/DMtIBr4Ajp 5 seconds ago McKenzee Happy Birthday to our amazing president! You’ve done amazing things for our country! Keep up the good work! Can’t w… https://t.co/2Zk9hpamuO 6 seconds ago Jcon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Logosphile1: I told my 91 y/o mother I try to pray for President Trump daily. She said, “Oh honey, I pray for him 3 times a day, befor… 17 seconds ago jmc0314 RT @yellowfevre: I mean, for real, @realDonaldTrump. Others authentically enjoy his company, and not just the Pope, because this man who be… 19 seconds ago ballybong RT @w_terrence: THIS IS A MUST WATCH! Jesse Jackson praising President @realDonaldTrump many years ago for helping the black community &… 23 seconds ago Laura 🢇🢇🢇 @[email protected] president of PL be like "we're all equal but gay people can't get married and parents should decide if they want th… https://t.co/pZQUblI2Fc 24 seconds ago