UK to review two-metre distancing rule

SBS Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government will consider whether the two-metre social distancing rule could be eased.
News video: Boris Johnson: People should shop with confidence

Boris Johnson: People should shop with confidence 01:18

 Boris Johnson has said people should be able to “shop with confidence” when non-essential stores reopen in England on Monday. Speaking during a visit to the Westfield shopping centre in east London, the Prime Minister said he hoped to see a “gradual” build-up in the numbers of people...

