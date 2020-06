Stella Moris Documentary FULL STORY: https://t.co/bs6ShK7YyL Here they say they found memory stick evidence in a van NINE years after Madele… https://t.co/eG36ziEQb6 2 minutes ago Martha Leah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Madeleine McCann: Police found files linking suspect with crime – report: German prosecutors sa… https://t.co/DJQeMWRsBs 2 minutes ago Daily Star German police 'found no DNA evidence in Madeleine McCann suspect's camper van' https://t.co/ZHu74DrADL https://t.co/vxQ5ESFZDq 2 hours ago Angiemk Hope of new breakthrough as German investigators want to retest saliva sample found early in the apartment from whe… https://t.co/sDcRoS1lDJ 5 hours ago John B Tawn Police at war over Madeleine McCann DNA evidence as Portuguese REFUSE 'arrogant' German request to retest saliva sa… https://t.co/rtEkIfkgRu 5 hours ago Ann Irvin Police at war over Madeleine McCann DNA evidence as Portuguese REFUSE 'arrogant' German request to retest saliva sa… https://t.co/K2Zx9G2gCW 6 hours ago RABYA 🇧🇩 Madeleine McCann's case is so messed up like the police made so many mistakes and could have actually found out wha… https://t.co/eWlWmNDLPx 7 hours ago Banterman DNA testing is do much better now, we all agree. So why won't the UK police accept Mark Perlin's offer to test the… https://t.co/8VEHs3h4aR 8 hours ago