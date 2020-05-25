Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Hits North-East of New Zealand - USGS

Huka Falls, super powerful waterfalls in New Zealand
This geological wonder might be small, but it's extremely powerful. It is even used to produce a part of New Zealand's electricity.
New Zealand PM interrupted by earthquake during live TV interview
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern felt an earthquake during a live TV interview Monday morning. The US Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 62 miles..
