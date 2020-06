Related news from verified sources Ex-F1 driver Alex Zanardi airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Italy Former F1 driver and four-time Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi is in a 'very serious condition' in hospital following a 'serious' crash in his native Italy on...

Daily Star 59 minutes ago



Alex Zanardi seriously injured again in handbike accident Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has been seriously injured again

FOX Sports 3 hours ago



Alex Zanardi: Paralympic champion in hospital after 'serious' crash Alex Zanardi, the ex-Formula One driver-turned Paralympic champion who lost both legs in an IndyCar accident 19 years ago, has been taken to hospital by...

Independent 3 hours ago





Tweets about this