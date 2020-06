Archaeologists discover giant Neolithic circle of shafts near Stonehenge Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The discovery of a prehistoric structure spanning 1.2 miles has opened up new lines of investigation into the mysterious Stonehenge. The shafts indicate that the early inhabitants had developed a way to count. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this World News Now Archaeologists discover giant Neolithic circle of shafts near Stonehenge https://t.co/z5sps2aIC7 12 minutes ago