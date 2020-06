Why banner undermines Black Lives Matter cause



Sky Sports News presenter Mike Wedderburn has brought you our top stories for 22 years. Here he explains the purpose of the Black Lives Matter movement and why a banner flown over Burnley's match.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:12 Published 10 minutes ago

Guardiola on plane stunt: Education will save us



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a press conference after his team beat Burnley 3-0 at home in the Premier League and a 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner was flown over the stadium. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published 13 hours ago