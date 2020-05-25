Global  

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Milford Sound in New Zealand

RIA Nov. Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand PM interrupted by earthquake during live TV interview [Video]

New Zealand PM interrupted by earthquake during live TV interview

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern felt an earthquake during a live TV interview Monday morning. The US Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 62 miles..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 00:32Published
WEB EXTRA: Earthquake in New Zealand While Prime Minister Is On Live TV [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Earthquake in New Zealand While Prime Minister Is On Live TV

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continued on with a live TV interview during an earthquake Monday. Ardern was in the executive wing of parliament, known as the Beehive. It was a 5.8 magnitude..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
New Zealand PM continues TV interview as earthquake strikes:watch | Oneindia [Video]

New Zealand PM continues TV interview as earthquake strikes:watch | Oneindia

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview Monday morning. She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published

