Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Milford Sound in New Zealand

New Zealand PM interrupted by earthquake during live TV interview
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern felt an earthquake during a live TV interview Monday morning. The US Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.6 quake struck in the ocean about 62 miles..
WEB EXTRA: Earthquake in New Zealand While Prime Minister Is On Live TV
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continued on with a live TV interview during an earthquake Monday. Ardern was in the executive wing of parliament, known as the Beehive. It was a 5.8 magnitude..
New Zealand PM continues TV interview as earthquake strikes:watch | Oneindia
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern barely skipped a beat when an earthquake struck during a live television interview Monday morning. She interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what..