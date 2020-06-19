Disneyland Workers Hold Driving Protest Around Theme Park

Disneyland Workers Gather In Anaheim To Demand Changes In Reopening Plan
A car caravan protest was held on Saturday morning in Anaheim to call for changes to plans for the resort's reopening, which has been delayed indefinitely. Joy Benedict reports.
Disneyland Unions To Hold Car Caravan Protest
A coalition of labor unions representing Disneyland workers are staging a protest to demand a safe reopening of the resort.
Revellers were reminded of the dangers of crowds with rubbish arranged to form coronavirus death toll
Revellers who trashed a beauty spot were reminded of the dangers of crowds - with bags of rubbish arranged to form the coronavirus death toll.Volunteers got up at 4am to make the striking formation out..