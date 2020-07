COVID-19: Rand Paul Doubts 'Group of Experts Somehow Knows What's Best For Everyone’ Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Andy Vermaut COVID-19: Rand Paul Doubts 'Group of Experts Somehow Knows What's Best For Everyone’ https://t.co/tHdqmRJ4os https://t.co/dze8SXb4cY 20 minutes ago