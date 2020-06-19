'Oh Canada!' The History and Meaning Behind the Canadian National Holiday

Hundreds of Juneteenth protestors gather for a sit-in in the middle of Toronto streets, Canada
Hundreds of people gathered for a sit-in in Toronto, Canada on Friday (June 19th) to mark "Juneteenth" and denounce racism.
Millions of Americans commemorated the 19th June 1865 when the last US..
Juneteenth: Long-Celebrated in Black History Perhaps Poised to Become National Holiday
KPIX 5's Devin Fehely takes a look back at the roots of the Juneteenth celebration marking the effective end of slavery in the U.S. (6-19-20)
Juneteenth marks an important moment in U.S. history that you probably never learned
Though many attribute the end of slavery to President Abraham Lincoln’s issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.the truth is that not every slave — especially those who lived..