New French Prime Minister Jean Castex, a low-profile functionary

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had to go, now Jean Castex will step in as his replacement. President Emmanuel Macron is under pressure and has only two years to create a new political profile for himself.
News video: Macron names Jean Castex as new French Prime Minister after Edouard Philippe's resignation

President Macron picks new prime minister [Video]

President Macron picks new prime minister

President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to..

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson [Video]

"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly..

Lesotho prime minister resigns after implication in wife's murder [Video]

Lesotho prime minister resigns after implication in wife's murder

New Prime Minister Majoro to be sworn in as Thabane steps down after accusations linking him to murder of former wife.

Macron names senior French official Jean Castex new PM: presidency

 President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named senior French civil servant Jean Castex, who drew up the policy for easing the coronavirus lockdown, as his new prime...
Jean Castex named as France's new Prime Minister

Jean Castex named as France's new Prime Minister French President Emmanuel names Jean Castex, who coordinated France's virus reopening strategy, as the country's new Prime Minister, after the former prime...
New prime minister named in France as Emmanuel Macron launches reshuffle

 French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex, who coordinated France’s virus reopening strategy, as the country’s new prime minister.
