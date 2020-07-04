New French Prime Minister Jean Castex, a low-profile functionary

Lori Bet RT @IndianExpress: French President Emmanuel Macron's government resigned, just before a French court said it would investigate ministers o… 21 seconds ago

Ajithkumar RT @WIONews: Watch | Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) becomes new prime minister of #France French President Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) on cabinet… 8 minutes ago

Adriaan Kamp Macron replaces popular PM with low-profile figure after ‘rivalry over who leads’ https://t.co/GrFWtQIeaV 42 minutes ago

Jack Chew #STAYHOMESAVELIVES#BLACKLIVESMATTER RT @politico: Emmanuel Macron appointed low-profile conservative Jean Castex as his prime minister on Friday, in a move that means the Fren… 47 minutes ago

Jack Chew #STAYHOMESAVELIVES#BLACKLIVESMATTER RT @politico: French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Jean Castex as his new prime minister on Friday. Here are five things to know abo… 48 minutes ago

The Indian Express French President Emmanuel Macron's government resigned, just before a French court said it would investigate minist… https://t.co/8lxAosaDqJ 58 minutes ago