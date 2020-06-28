Kansas Paper Publishes 'Anti-Semitic' Cartoon Likening Face Masks Order to Holocaust

Kansas City Mayor says he has received racist texts, threats following mandatory mask order
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he has received racist texts and threats, one he considers a death threat, since requiring face masks in Kansas City.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces statewide face mask mandate
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she will issue an executive order requiring Kansans to wear face masks in public spaces beginning Friday.
Wyandotte County new mask policy starts next week
People in Wyandotte County, Kansas are preparing for a mask mandate.