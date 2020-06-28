Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kansas Paper Publishes 'Anti-Semitic' Cartoon Likening Face Masks Order to Holocaust

RIA Nov. Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Johnson County commissioners adopt state mask mandate

Johnson County commissioners adopt state mask mandate 02:30

 A contentious hearing Thursday morning in Olathe ended with the Johnson County Board of Commissioners adopting Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s order mandating masks be worn in public places.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kansas City Mayor says he has received racist texts, threats following mandatory mask order [Video]

Kansas City Mayor says he has received racist texts, threats following mandatory mask order

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he has received racist texts and threats, one he considers a death threat, since requiring face masks in Kansas City.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 01:15Published
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces statewide face mask mandate [Video]

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces statewide face mask mandate

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she will issue an executive order requiring Kansans to wear face masks in public spaces beginning Friday.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 06:04Published
Wyandotte County new mask policy starts next week [Video]

Wyandotte County new mask policy starts next week

People in Wyandotte County, Kansas are preparing for a mask mandate.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:02Published

Tweets about this