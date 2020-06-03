Global  

Highly-Contagious GH Strain of Coronavirus Spreading in South Korea, Health Authorities Say

RIA Nov. Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: South Korea reopening: Domestic tourists flock to Busan's beaches

South Korea reopening: Domestic tourists flock to Busan's beaches 01:59

 South Korea's most popular beaches open for the summer but with extra precautions.

South Korea says it is battling 'second wave' [Video]

South Korea says it is battling 'second wave'

Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections around Seoul. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Kim Jong-un appears on video after mysteriously disappearing for weeks [Video]

Kim Jong-un appears on video after mysteriously disappearing for weeks

Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting of the Politburo of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party. In a rare video appearance, Kim seems to be socially distancing from the other members of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:31Published
Lessons from lockdown: Cities to share experiences with COVID-19 [Video]

Lessons from lockdown: Cities to share experiences with COVID-19

Seoul hosts a teleconference for mayors of 40 major cities to share their experiences dealing with the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

