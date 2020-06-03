Highly-Contagious GH Strain of Coronavirus Spreading in South Korea, Health Authorities Say

South Korea says it is battling 'second wave'
Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections around Seoul. Francis Maguire reports.
Kim Jong-un appears on video after mysteriously disappearing for weeks
Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting of the Politburo of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.
In a rare video appearance, Kim seems to be socially distancing from the other members of..
Lessons from lockdown: Cities to share experiences with COVID-19
Seoul hosts a teleconference for mayors of 40 major cities to share their experiences dealing with the coronavirus.