10 Relegation Stars Your Club Should Buy!



This is a selection of players at relegation threatened sides whose futures remain at the top of the game. Their teams may be getting relegated, but there will be a number of clubs ready to take them..

Werder Bremen hangs on for Bundesliga survival on away goals HEIDENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen hung on to seal Bundesliga survival on away goals by drawing at second-division Heidenheim 2-2 in the second leg of...

Bremen's Bundesliga future on edge after 0-0 with Heidenheim BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen's Bundesliga future remained in doubt after being held to a 0-0 draw by second-division Heidenheim in the first leg of...

Inter and Lazio interested in Serbian defender Interesting news are coming out of Germany. Werder Bremen still do not know whether they will play in Bundesliga next season, as they have to win the play-off...

