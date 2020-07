Maggie 🐝 🇪🇺 RT @quakerpen: But "UK will help to lead the world in standing up for human rights", says @DominicRaab Britain to resume sale of arms to Sa… 18 minutes ago Manufacturing News Britain Says It Will Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/dzXJpQUMBV https://t.co/wmnzZhflDS 39 minutes ago Peter C. Frank "Britain Says It Will Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia" by BY STEPHEN CASTLE via NYT New York Times https://t.co/EJ0BjJqdjA 50 minutes ago 𝙈𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝙈𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙞 Britain Says It Will Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia https://t.co/WSxIqKAivR 50 minutes ago Sam Turpin "Britain Says It Will Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia" by BY STEPHEN CASTLE via NYT New York Times https://t.co/mQN6EoJcZI 55 minutes ago Life Can Be Funny "Britain Says It Will Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia" by BY STEPHEN CASTLE via NYT New York Times https://t.co/kzgO31GPEV 59 minutes ago NOQTA Britain Says It Will Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia via New York Times https://t.co/50dGTzHK44 https://t.co/IH6sOGgqfC 1 hour ago Ferdy MAD® "Britain Says It Will Resume Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia" by BY STEPHEN CASTLE via NYT New York Times https://t.co/wAKYVbNzNQ 1 hour ago