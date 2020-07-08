Global  

Dutch police discover makeshift torture chamber in shipping container

SBS Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Dutch police said they discovered a torture chamber used by criminals for interrogations inside a shipping container, equipped with a dentist's chair to hold prisoners and sound-proofing to stifle their screams. Six people were detained on suspicion of kidnapping and hostage-taking, the national police said in a statement.
