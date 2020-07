Douglas County Moves Forward In Leaving Tri-County Health The county disagrees with the policies set by Tri-County Health.

Fake face mask exempt cards being used in Palm Beach County to defy ordinance At Don Victorios market in West Palm Beach, signs are posted on the door letting people know they are required to wear a mask before entering.

PM backs more facemask use Boris Johnson has served notice that tougher rules on wearing face masks could be on the way.

Face masks will now be compulsory in East Kilbride shops EK, East Kilbride will be fully open from Monday, and customers will be required to wear a face mark or covering.

Daily Record 3 days ago Also reported by • Independent



See Photos: Pune man wears gold face mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh to fight COVID-19 From face masks and handkerchiefs to dupattas and other cloth items, people across the country are using different things to keep themselves safe from...

Mid-Day 6 days ago