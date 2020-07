Macron Drops Idea of a Modern Spire for Notre-Dame Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The French president had floated the idea of replacing the fire-ravaged cathedral’s 19th-century spire with a “contemporary architectural gesture.” Few were in favor. 👓 View full article

