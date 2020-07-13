Global  
 

Astronomers Discover ‘Obscured’ Galactic Wall With Thousands of Galaxies

Monday, 13 July 2020
Video Credit: A Plus - Published
News video: Scientists Discover Huge Structure Hidden In Space

Scientists Discover Huge Structure Hidden In Space 01:46

 A team of astronomers have discovered what they named the South Pole Wall, a giant structure that contains hundreds of thousands of galaxies.

