Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
• Europe •
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
Europe News
>
‘Lock Her Up!’ Netizens Slam Ivanka Trump's Goya Foods Pitch on Twitter as ‘Hatch Act Violation’
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
‘Lock Her Up!’ Netizens Slam Ivanka Trump's Goya Foods Pitch on Twitter as ‘Hatch Act Violation’
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 (
57 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
California
European Union
Hong Kong
Coronavirus disease 2019
New York City
Beijing
Naya Rivera
Supreme Court of the United States
Joe Biden
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Nick Cannon
Rose Garden
Moderna
New York Times
Anthony Fauci
WORTH WATCHING
Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'
Death of Lisa Marie Presley's son ruled a suic*de
EU leaders meet ahead of crunch summit to paper over the cracks of COVID recovery plan
Trump ends Hong Kong's preferential status