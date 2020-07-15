|
Sassuolo 3-3 Juventus: Maurizio Sarri's side extend Serie A lead with thrilling draw
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Juventus play out a six-goal thriller with Sassuolo that takes them seven points clear at the top of Serie A.
Sassuolo draw Serie A thriller with Juventus
Juventus' march towards a ninth successive Serie A title suffered another setback after they were held to a 3-3 draw in a helter-skelter clash with Sassuolo....
