Sassuolo 3-3 Juventus: Maurizio Sarri's side extend Serie A lead with thrilling draw

BBC News Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Juventus play out a six-goal thriller with Sassuolo that takes them seven points clear at the top of Serie A.
