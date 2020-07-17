UK's chief scientist says COVID-19 outcome has not been good
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's chief scientific adviser, adding that he was sure mistakes had been made in the response to the crisis. Britain has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, which, including deaths from suspected cases, is nearly 56,000 according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.
The outcome of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK “has not been good”, the Government’s chief scientific adviser said.Sir Patrick Vallance told the Science and Technology Committee there will be “many factors” that determine how well countries respond to the outbreak.He said: “As...
