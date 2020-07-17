Global  
 

UK's chief scientist says COVID-19 outcome has not been good

SBS Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's chief scientific adviser, adding that he was sure mistakes had been made in the response to the crisis. Britain has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, which, including deaths from suspected cases, is nearly 56,000 according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.
