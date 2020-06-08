Prince Andrew’s Website Redirects to Statement About His ‘Ill-Judged Association’ With Epstein

Epstein accuser cried 'happy tears' on hearing of Ghislaine Maxwell arrest
One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers says she cried "happy tears" following the arrest of Epstein's long-time associate British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell last week, Australia's Network Nine reported...
Andrew made three offers of help to US authorities over Epstein – lawyers
The Duke of York’s legal team has hit back at allegations that he provided “zero co-operation” to US authorities investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, instead claiming he has made..
‘US requests UK assistance to obtain Duke of York testimony in Epstein probe’
US authorities have formally requested the Duke of York answer questions as a witness in a criminal probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.