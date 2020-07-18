Arson investigation launched after Nantes cathedral fire in France Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

A fire in the 15th-century cathedral in the western French city of Nantes blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ on Saturday (July 18), and officials said they suspected arson. Officials told reporters three fires had been started at the site and authorities were treating the incident as a criminal act but gave no other details.


