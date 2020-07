Paris turns the Seine into an open air cinema Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine. 👓 View full article

